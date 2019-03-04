Ever since Kangana Ranaut has vowed to expose Bollywood stars, she is not letting even a single chance to unabashedly bash them at press conferences. After calling Alia Bhatt a mere puppet of Karan Johar, Kangana has now slammed Ranbir Kapoor for avoiding discussing about politics during media interactions. While Kangana was busy slamming Ranbir with her razor sharp words, her avid supporter and Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande couldn't contain herself from smiling at Kangana's statements at the success party of Manikarnika on Sunday.

Ankita Lokhande has been one of the few people in the industry who stood by Kangana when the entire Manikarnika controversy was unfolding. While actress Mishti Chakraborty and others have been vocal about being unhappy about how their role had shaped up in the final cut, Ankita had said that she has no reasons to complain.

Apparently, Ankita's role of Jhalkaribai, who guards Rani Laxmibai - the character essayed by Kangana, was extended in Manikarnika and the actress was quite happy with how her debut role shaped up in the historical period drama.

"I don't really think I need to react on it. I am in a happy phase and that's how I am. We all have done hard work towards this film. Sometimes it is okay that results don't come out the way you expect them to, and I am not saying this just because I am getting praise.

"But even if it would have happened to me, I would have been positive. This is my debut film. I understand as an actor... I don't know, they may be going through something or they must be feeling something. I have always been positive about things," Ankita had earlier told IANS.

And when Kangana was slamming Ranbir for washing his hands off talking about politics in an old interview where he had said that 'we have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?', Ankita was seen biting her lips when Kangana uttered those words standing besides her.

Kangana said that if expressing her opinions about a certain issue ruins her film career then, she is okay with it.

"I feel you shouldn't distance yourself from issues of the country. In a democracy, you should speak about how the government has performed and also speak about your political inclination as a youth of this country. You cannot say why should I talk about politics when I get all the facilities. I don't understand why they think of their career so much that they don't have anything to do with their own country?" Kangana said.

