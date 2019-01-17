Ankita Lokhande, who played the lead on TV show Pavitra Rishta with then-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, is dating someone special and has confirmed the same.

Talking to Bombay Times, she said: "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment." Who is he, you may wonder?

Ankita Lokhande is in love with Vicky Jain.

Talking about him, she added: "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right (laughs!). Love is really important for me, because I believe in it. I believe in giving love to everyone, including my family, dogs and myself, and not just the person I get married to. Relationships are very important, because that's the bond you share with someone and that's how love grows between people. Marriage has always been my dream. I have always wanted to get married. But at this point, my priorities have changed. I am really looking forward to more films."

Ankita previously dated actor Sushant Singh Rajput for over six years before they parted ways in 2016. The duo was in the news when Sushant commented on Ankita's photo saying, "It looks absolutely great Ankita. I'm extremely happy to see this. May God bless with lots of success and happiness." Ankita replied and wrote: "Thank you Sushant and I wish you the same."

In an interview, Ankita revealed: "I think I have always been good to him, he has always been good to me and it's good to appreciate good work. What's wrong in that? So it's nothing more than that. It's just an appreciation from one actor to another actor."

She added, "So I am like theek hai he messaged, even I replied and that's it, end of the story."

Ankita will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi releasing on January 25.