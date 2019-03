There's no doubt that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. But one cannot deny the fact that Deepika's chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor has always been at the centre of everything. Be it off-screen or on-screen, Deepika and Ranbir have never failed to make their fans fall head over heels for them. And once again, the ex-lovers are stealing all the limelight when their eyes locked over a coffee date in their new commercial.

The behind the scenes pictures of the ad have now surfaced online and are being widely circulated on social media. In the pictures, the two former lovebirds were seen engrossed in a playful conversation over a cup of coffee as if two long distance friends have met after a very long time. The two were seen flashing a wide smile on their faces while they were seen gazing into each other eyes.

Before featuring in this coffee ad, Deepika and Ranbir had reunited for ace designer Manish Malhotra at The Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show which was held last year in April. The two had come together for the fashion show after 3 years after playing passionate lovebirds in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Tamasha in 2015. And there's no doubt that whenever these two collaborate with each other, they simply create magic.

As we all know that Deepika and Ranbir were in a serious relationship but things turned awry between the two and they parted ways with each other. But even after going through their bitter breakup, Deepika and Ranbir have remained cordial with each other. While Deepika went on to date Ranveer Singh and got married to him last year in Italy's picturesque Lake Como on November 14 and 15, Ranbir is currently in a relationship with Alia Bhatt after breaking up with Katrina Kaif.

When Ranveer Singh was recently asked if he will feel insecure if his wife Deepika would work with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir in a movie, he replied saying that no one can love her the way he does. And he further added that even he is willing to feature with Ranbir in a film.

Well, no matter what, Deepika and Ranbir's jodi will always remain special not just for their fans and well-wishers but for Bollywood filmmakers as well.

