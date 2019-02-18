Among the younger lot of Bollywood actors, Ranveer Singh is the one actor who is currently dominating the industry with some of his energetic, flamboyant and clapworthy performances. With back-to-back blockbusters like Padmaavat and Simmba to his name, Ranveer's career graph has shot to a whole new level. And yet again, the actor spread his wings with his brilliant performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which has now earned over Rs 70 crore in just 4 days of its release.

One may feel that his wife Deepika Padukone could be the reason behind his immense success as Ranveer often says that she kept him grounded all these years. But it is actually Ranbir Kapoor who gave away all the opportunities which hopped right into Ranveer Singh's kitty.

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar had recently said that she was keen on doing the film with Ranbir and had offered him the role of a street rapper which Ranveer is playing. But Ranbir had rejected Zoya's offer as he was busy prepping for Sanjay Dutt's role in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

It is also being said that Zoya had earlier approached Ranbir for Dil Dhadakne Do opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in order to bring the sibling pair together on the celluloid. And when things didn't fall in place, Ranveer was eventually brought onboard.

In fact, Ranbir was also offered Ram-Leela along with Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, but he refused all since he had decided not to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali post his debut film Saawariya which had bombed at the box office. And as they say - 'One man's loss is another man's gain', Ranveer bagged all three films which put him at the forefront of all the attention.

"Ranveer is reaping the harvests of Ranbir's mistakes. The game works both ways. Ranveer overnight lost his role to Ranbir in Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet. It was a thundering flop. It's almost like a divine light is guiding Ranveer to make all the right moves," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

While we are not sure whether Ranbir must be regretting his decisions of letting all these blockbuster slip away from his hands like sand, but it has definitely helped Ranveer to establish himself as one of the most bankable stars of current generation in the industry.