Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make a, adorable couple, and their PDAs are a testament of the same. Both of them are extremely happy together as they hardly miss an opportunity to appreciate each other.

Considering his popularity among the ladies, Karan Johar on his show TapeCast recently asked Ranveer how he plans to resist temptation in an industry that is filled with gorgeous women. The actor's response would certainly make Deepika fall for him even more.

Ranveer said that he has "bagged the top most chick" for himself, and no one can tempt him because Deepika is too special for him.

"I have bagged myself the top most chick, so what do I have to worry about. I have never met anybody in my life who has captivated me like the way she does. I have been seeing her for six years before we got married and that is testament to the fact that no other person has been, or will be good enough to tempt me. She (Deepika) is really something else," he reportedly said on the show.

Ranveer further said that he and his wife are like best friends, and they spend quality time every time they are together.

"Honestly, there aren't any issues. When we are home and together, we are super chill. We are best friends first and that is the most beautiful part of our relationship. Fortunately, we are both in the same line of work, so we always have a lot of talk about," he told the host.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's latest release Gully Boy has had an excellent start at the box office. Audience is going gaga over the movie, and his performance in it. It has won the hearts of both the critics and audience. It is likely to become Ranveer's one of the biggest hits in coming days.