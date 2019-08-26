It's going to be a clash of the titans this October as two big-budget films - War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy - are going to hit screens on the same day. But it looks like Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi seems to be getting insecure about the big box office clash.

Both films are loaded with a big cast ensemble. While War stars a never before seen jodi of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff along with Vaani Kapoor, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy brings Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu together for the first time on the celluloid.

There's no secret that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is Chiranjeevi's dream project and is being made with a budget of Rs 250 crore, bankrolled by his son Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company. And since War will undoubtedly pull the attention of Hindi speaking audience, Chiranjeevi is apparently panic-stricken that Hrithik-Tiger starrer might affect his film's (Telugu dubbed in Hindi) collection in the Northern belt to a large extent.

"That's why Chiranjeevi started his promotion from Mumbai and not from here. He plans more promotional events in the coming days to compete with Hritik Roshan's film," a source close to Chiranjeevi was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

And since Chiranjeevi wants to make Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy a big bang affair, the actor is reportedly trying to bring Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth at the film's upcoming promotional event which will be announced soon.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar, whose production house is having the Hindi version rights of Chiranjeevi's film, spoke about the big box office clash. "We should go beyond this thing that two films cannot release on the same day. I hope both the films are good, and the audience gets to watch two good films," Farhan said at a recent event.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

"It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back in the day, I couldn't play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don't think anyone wants to make a film on him today," said Chiranjeevi, adding that it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in the film. Before joining the sets, Big B wrote on his blog that he is s thrilled to be a part of this project.

"Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So, am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad in a few hours," he wrote in his blog.

(With IANS Inputs)