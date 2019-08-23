SS Rajamouli has been slammed by a section of Chiranjeevi fans for failing to wish the Mega Star on his birthday (22 August). Their criticism got intensified after he hailed the trailer of Kiccha Sudeep's multilingual movie Pailwaan.

"Wishing the best to Sai garu, @VaaraahiCC for the Telugu release of #Pehlwaan! Good luck to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team of the film... #PehlwaanTrailer. [sic]" SS Rajamouli tweeted about the trailer of Sudeep-starrer.

The Telugu version of Pailwaan is being distributed by Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram owned by Sai Korrapati, who is a good friend of SS Rajamouli. Also, the director shares a good rapport with Sudeep with whom he had worked in blockbuster Eega.

It seems like SS Rajamouli has tried to give a boost to Pailwaan as his good words will attract the Telugu audience towards the film. Unfortunately, the director has failed to wish Chiranjeevi on his birthday on Twitter.

So, the Mega Star's fans are apparently upset with SS Rajamouli. Further, the director had failed to comment on the recently-released trailer of Chiru's upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which will see the light of the day on 2 October to coincide with the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration. Check out select-few reactions of angry fans:

PinKy: @ssrajamouli @VaaraahiCC and @KicchaSudeep Mee banner Movie promotions tweets vestaru kani ma icon ani chepukuntunna chiranjeevi gari ki wiesh cheyaru great sir #HBDEvergreenMegaStar

Leo: @KicchaSudeep Meeku syera teaser kanapadaledaaa...why sooo partial you are

PRASAD ND: Sir, You didn't tweet about Syeraa Teasesr and also Sahoo. Any particular reason.

Interestingly, people, before criticising him, have not considered the fact that SS Rajamouli is currently working with Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan along with Jr NTR in a mega-budget film RRR.

The team is taking a break from the shooting after completing a recent schedule. It is a multilingual film, on the lines of the Baahubali series, in which Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are playing key roles.