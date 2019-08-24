Reports that Anushka Shetty is part of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have been doing rounds for a long time, but the fans of the actress have been waiting for a confirmation because they haven't mentioned her name anywhere till now. In the recently released teaser too, Anushka wasn't seen. But finally, in a recent interview given to the media, the team itself has confirmed the news that Anushka Shetty's role has been a part of the film.

A couple of months ago, news that the actress has taken part in the shoot of the film that happened in Annapurna 7 Acres has gone viral. Well, we have learnt the actress is definitely a part of the film, and she is playing the role of Rani Jhansi Laxmibai, the leading figure in Indian Rebellion in 1857. By stepping into the shoes of Rani Jhansi Laxmibai, the actress is going to narrate the inspiring story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy to the wounded soldiers on the battleground and this is where the film begins.

The 37 year old actress has uttered some powerful dialogues in the riveting sequence of the film. Like we mentioned already, the actress has completed shooting for her part and the makers are pretty much happy with the output.

So this gives us a hint that Anushka might not be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi. If she does, then it will be her second collaboration with the actor. Earlier, she performed for a peppy song in Stalin.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been made under the budget of Rs 270 crore and is directed by Surender Reddy. The film is produced by Ram Charan Teja under Konidela Production Company and is presented by Surekha Konidela.

The teaser of the film was unveiled on August 20 and the 107 second video offered a glimpse of the breath-taking action sequences, astounding sets, captivating visuals, battlefield episodes, thumping background score and the ensemble star cast which features some big names in Indian cinema.

The film has Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Niharika Konidela, Brahmaji and others in key roles. The film is slated for release on October 2, and has music by Amit Trivedi.