The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday announced that the Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan is absconding from Kairana and encouraged people to give information to police regarding his whereabouts.

Officials carried out a 'munadi', parlance in which announcements are made under section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) when a warrant against an accused cannot be executed.

Hasan, who is currently absconding from the area, is trying to evade arrest after a non-bailable warrant was served to him. He has 12 cases registered against him and has been served a warrant in four cases by the court.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said that the police is following the prescribed process because the MLA had not been cooperating with them.

Trouble began mounting for the legislator last month after he had a spat with Kairana Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Pal Sharma over a case of a traffic violation.

The SDM spotted a car belonging to the MLA, which had an 'odd-sounding' registration number (PJP 32).

The officer asked the MLA to produce a registration certificate, but he allegedly misbehaved with him and tried to disturb law and order.

After this, the police dug up all old cases registered against the lawmaker and 'activated' them. One case is related to a video message posted by Hasan in July this year, asking the people to boycott shops being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the city.

The district administration had then termed his statement as 'malicious' and had lodged an FIR naming the MLA and launched a probe.

(With inputs from IANS.)