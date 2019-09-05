A motorist from Bengaluru was fined Rs 17,000 on Tuesday evening for violating multiple traffic rules, after new penalties under the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, were imposed.

The Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police fined a biker, Akash, was caught near KSIC College Junction signal at Raghuvanahalli on a Vespa scooter. Akash and his friend were fined for drunken driving and riding without helmets.

The offender also did not have his driving license when he was caught. The traffic police imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for drinking and driving, and Rs 5,000 for riding without a licence for Akash, with a penalty of Rs 2,000 against both the riders for not wearing helmets.

The police had seized Akash's scooter and had issued a challan to him which he had to pay at a court on Wednesday. All offenders need to go to court to pay penalty except for the common offences.

In another incident, an auto-rickshaw driver Hari Bandhu Kanhar from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha was fined with Rs 47,500 for traffic violations under the new MV Act. He had bought a second-hand auto-rickshaw a week before the incident and had paid Rs 26,000 for it. The highest fine paid so far is from Gurugram, where a trolley driver was fined Rs 59,000 under 10 offences of the MV Act.