The new traffic laws are going to leave a huge hole in everyone's pocket as the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, attracts heftier fines.
New penalties have been imposed from September 1 and 63 clauses have been amended in the new Act. With the penalties increased by five to 10 times, violating traffic rules and getting away with it will not be easy.
The penalties for the most common traffic offences have been hiked. The move by the government may improve road safety and people may finally drive according to the regulations.
The new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, has made various changes that make certain long process easier, like getting a driver's license, registration of vehicles and change of address. All the three services can be availed at any licensing authority in the state or online without hassle.
For renewing the driver's licenses, the license holder can apply a year before its expiry and up to one year after the expiration date, after which the applicant will have to pass a driving test again.
Here are the revised penalties -
|Violations
|Revised Penalty
|Drunken Driving
|Imprisonment up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs 10000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine of Rs 15000 for the second offence
|Violation of road regulations
|Rs 500-1,000
|Dangerous Driving
|Imprisonment of 6 months to 1 year and/or fine of Rs. 1000- Rs 5000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine up to Rs 10000 for the second offence
|Speeding/Racing
|Imprisonment of up to 1 month and/or fine up to Rs 500 for first offence and imprisonment up to 1month and/or fine up to Rs 10000 for the second offence
|Overspeeding
|Rs 1000-2000 for light motor vehicle, Rs 2,000-4,000 for medium passenger or goods vehicles and impounding of driving license for second/subsequent offence.
|Driving vehicles without license
|Rs 5,000
|Unauthorised use of vehicles (without a license)
|Rs 5,000
|Travelling without Ticket
|Rs 500
|Driving vehicle without insurance
|Rs. 2000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for the first offence and fine of Rs. 4000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for the second offence.
|Seizing motor vehicle by force (without lawful authority)
|Rs. 5000
|Accident related offences
|Imprisonment of up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs. 5000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 1 year and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for the second offence.
|Causing traffic obstruction
|Rs 500
|Driving despite disqualification
|Rs 10,000
|Disobeying orders from authority and refusal to share information
|Rs 2,000
|Penalty for offences where no penalty is specifically provided
|Rs 500 for first-time offence, Rs 1,500 for the second offence