The new traffic laws are going to leave a huge hole in everyone's pocket as the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, attracts heftier fines.

New penalties have been imposed from September 1 and 63 clauses have been amended in the new Act. With the penalties increased by five to 10 times, violating traffic rules and getting away with it will not be easy.

The penalties for the most common traffic offences have been hiked. The move by the government may improve road safety and people may finally drive according to the regulations.

The new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, has made various changes that make certain long process easier, like getting a driver's license, registration of vehicles and change of address. All the three services can be availed at any licensing authority in the state or online without hassle.

For renewing the driver's licenses, the license holder can apply a year before its expiry and up to one year after the expiration date, after which the applicant will have to pass a driving test again.

Here are the revised penalties -