Hyderabad Traffic Police
[Representational Image]

The new traffic laws are going to leave a huge hole in everyone's pocket as the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, attracts heftier fines.

New penalties have been imposed from September 1 and 63 clauses have been amended in the new Act. With the penalties increased by five to 10 times, violating traffic rules and getting away with it will not be easy.

The penalties for the most common traffic offences have been hiked. The move by the government may improve road safety and people may finally drive according to the regulations.

The new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, has made various changes that make certain long process easier, like getting a driver's license, registration of vehicles and change of address. All the three services can be availed at any licensing authority in the state or online without hassle.

For renewing the driver's licenses, the license holder can apply a year before its expiry and up to one year after the expiration date, after which the applicant will have to pass a driving test again.

Here are the revised penalties -

 
Violations Revised Penalty
Drunken Driving Imprisonment up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs 10000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine of Rs 15000 for the second offence
Violation of road regulations Rs 500-1,000
Dangerous Driving Imprisonment of 6 months to 1 year and/or fine of Rs. 1000- Rs 5000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine up to Rs 10000 for the second offence
Speeding/Racing Imprisonment of up to 1 month and/or fine up to Rs 500 for first offence and imprisonment up to 1month and/or fine up to Rs 10000 for the second offence
Overspeeding Rs 1000-2000 for light motor vehicle, Rs 2,000-4,000 for medium passenger or goods vehicles and impounding of driving license for second/subsequent offence.
Driving vehicles without license Rs 5,000
Unauthorised use of vehicles (without a license) Rs 5,000
Travelling without Ticket Rs 500
Driving vehicle without insurance Rs. 2000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for the first offence and fine of Rs. 4000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for the second offence.
Seizing motor vehicle by force (without lawful authority) Rs. 5000
Accident related offences Imprisonment of up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs. 5000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 1 year and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for the second offence.
Causing traffic obstruction  Rs 500
Driving despite disqualification Rs 10,000
Disobeying orders from authority and refusal to share information Rs 2,000
Penalty for offences where no penalty is specifically provided Rs 500 for first-time offence, Rs 1,500 for the second offence