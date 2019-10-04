The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to the party's MLA from Karnataka, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for criticising party leaders.

The saffron party has given 10 days' time for the legislator from Bijapur to give an explanation for his outburst against the party and its leaders. Yatnal had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet where he said that the central government is ready to provide assistance to the flood-affected Bihar.

The BJP MLA said that the Centre is neglecting Karnataka by not providing flood relief to the state. He said that Modi did not respond with any comforting words when Karnataka was suffering from the floods but when it came to Bihar he is providing assistance.

Yatnal had said that if the BJP top brass continues to ignore the state the party will lose their only ground in south India as Karnataka is the only state in the south which gave 25 MPs to the BJP quota.

He had also said that the recent developments in the state have made the people in the state believe that Karnataka was being ignored by the Centre to sideline Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa by not allowing him to function.

He also took a dig at BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejaswi Surya, for his claim that Karnataka has enough funds for the disaster relief and there was no need to seek the Centre's help.