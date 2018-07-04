Following huge protests launched by supporters of US President Donald Trump, retail giant Walmart had to pull the "Impeach 45" apparel that was available on its website recently. The #BoycottWalmart mission worked for Trump supporters, leading to the retailer withdrawing the sale of the onesie for babies on the website.

The phrase indicated the process of impeachment, which forces a US president to step down from the position on the grounds of "treason, bribery, or other high crime and misdemeanors." The digit 45, on the other hand, apparently indicates Trump, who is the 45th president of the nation.

Conservatives and Trump supporters across the nation slammed the retailer for selling the attire that indicated negative thoughts about their president.

#RETWEET You Agree

If a store "Willingly" sells item that is Hatefully Derogatory towards OUR current @POTUS

We The People Will #BoycottWalmart@realDonaldTrump Has Legal Standings to Sue @Walmart for Defamation under U.S. Code ' Title 28 ' Part VI ' Chapter 181 ' § 4101 pic.twitter.com/EX8XFX6vcj — Matthew Cogdeill (@Matthewcogdeill) July 3, 2018

According to protesters, the "Impeach 45" apparel was the proof of Walmart being against the current president. They took to Twitter to run #BoycottWalmart campaign, reacting negatively to the online sale of the apparel.

Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group 'Students for Trump' was the first one to find the item being sold online by Walmart, according to International Business Times.

"What kind of message are you trying to send?" Fournier tweeted.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

The message on the attire was taken as an anti-Trump initiative, which made the retailer being accused of being "far left" by one of the Twitter users. While another user tweeted, saying: "I didn't want to believe it. So I searched myself. This is despicable. All American Walmart? Im [sic] out!!!"

Walmart, on the other hand, came up to defend itself, saying that they are not always aware of the items being sold on the official website. It is the third-party that opts to sell the clothes on their online platforms.

Here's what a Walmart spokesperson said while speaking to Fox News.

These items were sold by third-party sellers on our open marketplace and were not offered directly by Walmart. We're removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies.

It was found that a company named Old Glory was selling the "Impeach 45" clothing that generated such huge protests from Trump supporters all over the nation. In fact, a quick search on the website displayed a list of products that have already been sold by the retailer, which included apparel and accessories related to "Make America Great Again."