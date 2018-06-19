Looks like the war between US President Donal Trump and veteran actor Robert De Niro is here to stay. Remember the actor's F-bomb at the recent Tony Awards. Now, Trump's supporters have disrupted De Niro's Broadway production "A Bronx Tale: The Musical" by waving a flag with the caption "Re-elect Trump 2020."

According to TMZ, a guy popped from nowhere with Trump 2020 "Keep America Great" banner. Though the audience ignored him completely, the guards stepped in to escort him out of the show. Well, this is not the first time Trump and De Niro have engaged in a public spat.

The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it. #broadway pic.twitter.com/6tVN4Qf4d6 — Joe Del Vicario (@joedelvicario_) June 17, 2018

Earlier, at the award show, while introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen, the venerable packed a punch against President Trump. "First, I wanna say, 'f**k Trump, It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'f**k Trump,'" De Niro began his speech. Immediately, the audience erupted with claps, cheers and standing ovations.

President Trump had immediately hit back at De Niro for his comments. In a series of tweet after his historic meeting with North Korean President Kim Jong Un, Trump called the actor "a very low IQ individual." The president sarcastically took a dig at the actor and said, "He has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.'"

Trump had also justified that America's economy is at its best "with employment being at an all-time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. De Niro and Trump have a long history of slamming each other on social platforms and stages. Ever since Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential elections, the actor has been openly criticising the politician and even alleged Russian's interference in the elections.