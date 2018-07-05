Swedish carmaker Volvo has launched its most affordable SUV, the XC40 in India. The Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Audi Q3 rival SUV has been priced (introductory) at Rs 39.9 lakhs (ex-showroom) and it will be offered only in the fully loaded R-Design version.

The XC40 carries new age signature Volvo design attributes like the headlamp styled Thor's hammer and Christmas tree taillights. The overall design of the XC40 has been heavily influenced by the flagship XC90. Volvo will offer the XC40 in three exterior shades- Crystal White, Bursting Blue and Passion Red.

Since the Volvo XC40 for India is the top-spec R-Design, the SUV comes with a two-tone paint job. The package also includes diamond cut alloy wheel, panoramic sunroof and hands-free power tailgate opening and closing.

The interior has black leather and lava orange faux-wool tones to add to the trendiness. The cabin is packed with leather seats as standard and the dashboard has piano black inserts. Two-zone climate control, 12.3-inch instrumentation cluster, wireless mobile phone charging and a 750W 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system are the other premium features inside the cabin. Furthermore, the XC40 R-Design comes packed with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Safety is paramount in any Volvo cars and the XC40 is no different. It comes with radar-based Active Safety features like City Safety with Steering Assist, active at speeds up to 50 km that helps the SUV avoid colliding with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. The XC40 also flaunts 7 airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill ascent and descent control, parking assist and others as standard.

Volvo XC40 R-Design in India is offered only with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo D4 diesel variant producing 190hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to an eight-speed gearbox and Haldex AWD with three drive modes – Eco, Comfort, Dynamic.

Volvo India had started accepting bookings for the XC40 in May-end for Rs 5 lakh. The initial allocation for India is limited to 200 units (R-Design) and we expect the Inscription variant to be launched later.