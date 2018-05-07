Volvo XC40 made global debut in September 2017

Based on the all-new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

Takes on Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA Class, and BMW X1

Swedish carmaker Volvo has been rebuilding its SUV line up in India. The company launched its flagship SUV, the XC90 in 2015 and XC60 mid-size SUV in 2017. It looks like the product launch spree is not done yet as reports claim Volvo XC40 is due for launch next month.

For the uninitiated, the XC40 is the entry-level SUV of Volvo unveiled in September 2017 in Milan, Italy. The premium compact SUV goes up against the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA Class and BMW X1.

The XC40 features an unmistakable Volvo design highlighted with signature Thor's hammer styled headlamp and Christmas tree taillights. The SUV, in fact, looks like a scale down version of the flagship XC90, which is not a bad thing at all. The Volvo XC90 is one of the stylish SUVs in the market and XC40 carries over the DNA.

The XC40 will be the first model of Volvo based on new modular vehicle platform christened Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). The platform will underpin all other upcoming cars in the 40 Series of Volvo including fully electrified vehicles. Co-developed within Geely, the CMA is a scaled-down version of the SPA architecture that underpins the new S90 and XC90.

Reports claim India-spec XC40 will be offered in two engine options – a 190hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel and a 247hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol. Both the engines will come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox while all-wheel drive will be standard. Volvo may add 150hp, 2.0-litre diesel mill to the range at a later stage.

Volvo XC40 interio

The XC40 diesel range in India is expected in Momentum and Inscription trims, while the petrol will be offered in R-Design variant. The SUV will be loaded with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear parking assist, a digital instruments cluster and 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility as standard across the trims.

The range-topper R-Design will flaunt five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels and a blacked-out roof and mirrors. The R-Design being the sportier version may also get stiffer springs for a sportier drive.

A report in Autocar claims Volvo Cars India will not be locally manufacturing XC40. The XC40's CMA platform is currently not optimized for India and hence it will be reaching Indian shores via Completely Built-up Units (CBU). With import duties added, Volvo XC40 is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh-Rs 40 lakh.

Source: Cartoq