German auto giant Volkswagen has pulled the wraps off T-Cross compact SUV that will be positioned below the T-Roc. The new compact SUV has been revealed in standard and extended wheelbase versions in which the former is destined to the European market while the latter will go on sale in markets like South America, India and China.

Volkswagen T-Cross destined for the European markets is based on the MQB A0 platform and measures 4,110mm in length. The extended wheelbase version destined for emerging markets ha 4,190mm in length and it will be based on a modified version of the MQB A0 architecture currently under development with low build cost.

Volkswagen T-Cross is expected to launch in India in 2020 and it will be pitted against the Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks. The smallest SUV from Volkswagen will also lock horns against the upcoming Skoda SUV (expected in 2019) that also uses heavily localised MQB A0 platform for India.

Volkswagen T-Cross- a closer look

As the compact SUV segment sees massive traction around the world, Volkswagen's entry with the T-Cross looks like a bit late. However, the designers have done a smart job giving the SUV an urban appeal.

The face of the T-Cross gets wider wraparound headlamps and grille. The LED daytime running lamps at the bottom of the headlamp clusters and the chrome lining on the grille connects seamlessly and adds premium touch.

The chrome touches can be further seen as outlining to the rectangular fog lamps on the bumper. The front bumper also gets black body cladding at the bottom, along with a faux aluminium panel placed at the centre.

The thick body cladding runs across the sides and rear of the T-Cross. At the rear, the car gets LED elements for its tail-lamps and the horizontal lightbar that runs across the tailgate will remind new generation Porsche Cayenne's tail lamps cluster.

The longer wheelbase Volkswagen T-Cross will be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol belting out 128hp and 196Nm. The bigger variants will be equipped with a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine that will deliver 150hp and 250Nm. The third engine option will be a 1.6-litre MSI petrol that churns out 110hp.