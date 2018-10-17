German luxury carmaker Porsche has launched the third generation of the Cayenne SUV along with the e-Hybrid version in India. The premium carmaker had already launched the range-topping Turbo version in May and the new variants take the Cayenne family to three variants.

2018 Porsche Cayenne standard - Rs 1.19 crore 2018 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid – Rs 1.58 crore 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo – Rs 1.92 crore

Revealed at the at the 67th Frankfurt International Motor Show in September 2017, the third generation Cayenne is based on the Volkswagen Group's MLB-Evo platform. The extensive use of aluminium in its construction has made the new Cayenne up to 65kg lighter than the predecessor. The weight loss is despite the new generation being longer and wider than its predecessor.

The new Cayenne being a Porsche model retains the basic silhouette intact. Porsche designers have added subtle touches that give the third generation an evolved and a sharper look. The premium SUV in the latest avatar gets LED headlights, warn and brake assist with predictive pedestrian protection, cruise control as well as front and rear park assist as standard.

Porsche has spruced up the cabin with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre of the dash borrowed from 2018 Panamera.

Porsche will not sell Cayenne in India with the diesel engine anymore. The standard Cayenne is powered by 3.0-litre single-turbo V6 mill developing 335bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The e-Hybrid version draws power from a 3.0-litre V6 mill coupled with an electric motor delivering 462bhp and 700Nm of torque. The e-Hybrid version can travel up to 44 kilometres with a top speed of 135kph in all-electric mode.

The new Cayenne Turbo is powered by twin-turbo four-litre V8 engine delivers 542 bhp of power and 770 Nm of peak torque. A newly-developed eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission is standard across all the Cayenne variants.