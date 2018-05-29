Bookings are open for a down payment of Rs 5 lakh

New Cayenne Turbo will arrive at showrooms in India from June

2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is powered by a V8 bi-turbo petrol engine with 542bhp

German luxury carmaker Porsche has launched the third generation of the Cayenne Turbo SUV in India for a whopping Rs 1.92 crore, ex-showroom. Porsche India dealerships have started accepting booking for the Cayenne Turbo for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh from Monday while new SUV will arrive at showrooms from June onwards.

Revealed at the at the 67th Frankfurt International Motor Show in September 2017, the new Cayenne Turbo is powered by twin-turbo four-litre V8 engine delivers 542 bhp of power and 770 Nm of peak torque. The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 4.1 seconds while optional Sport Chrono Package reduces the time to 3.9 seconds. The SUV also has a top speed of 286kmph.

For the third generation of its flagship SUV, Porsche has added three-chamber air suspension, bigger tire sizes and new high-performance Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) technology result in improved driving dynamics. The rear-axle steering and electric roll stabilisation with a 48-volt system will provide a sports car kind of characteristics to the new Cayenne Turbo, according to Porsche.

The new Cayenne Turbo gets LED headlights, widened wheel arches with painted trim and special 21-inch wheels. The Turbo variant also comes with twin tailpipes to distinguish the model from its six-cylinder siblings.

The interior boasts of Porsche Advanced Cockpit, which includes a high-definition 12.3-inch screen in the dashboard and an analog tachometer flanked by two seven-inch full-HD screens. Other equipment newly included in the new Cayenne Turbo are 18-way sport seats, seatbacks with integrated headrests, and standard heating functions for all outboard seats as well as the steering wheel.

Porsche India will launch standard variant and E-Hybrid variant of the third generation Cayenne SUV later this year. The new Porsche Cayenne goes up against the Range Rover SVR, BMW X5 M, Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the Maserati Levante.