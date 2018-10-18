Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker, has revealed its latest SUV, Kicks, which is due to enter the market in January 2019. The new SUV will replace Terrano in Nissan's portfolio and features some changes compared to the international-spec Kicks.

Nissan India has revealed only the exterior of the Kicks. The India-spec model measures 4,384 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width, and 1,656 mm in height. This makes the India-spec model bigger than the international-spec model in terms of dimensions. The India-spec Kicks also has a longer wheelbase (2,673mm) and ground clearance of 210mm.

In terms of design, the India-spec and international-spec Kicks look almost identical. However, the India-spec model gets a slightly tweaked front bumper with a pair of faux air inlets above the fog lights and an aluminium skid plate.

In line with international-spec Kicks, the Indian model also gets V-motion front grille, large sweptback headlamps and boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lamps and others.

The floating roof design created by blacked out pillars with roof rail, shark fin antenna, front fog lamps, ORVM with turn indicators and 17-inch five spoke machined-alloy wheels are the other additions in the new Kicks. The rear profile is identical to the international version albeit chrome strip on top of the registration plate.

Changes to the size of the SUV is expected to liberate more roominess inside the cabin. The India-spec Kicks also expected to get connectivity options optimised specifically for the domestic market.

While the global-spec Kicks is based on the V-Platform, the India-spec Kicks will be based on the M0 platform that also underpins Renault Duster and Captur SUVs. The M0 platform is one of the most successful platforms globally for the Renault-Nissan alliance. It is a low-cost platform and that makes it ideal for a price sensitive market like India.

Nissan Kicks is expected to share the 106bhp, 1.6-litre petrol and 110bhp, 1.5 diesel engines that also does duty in Terrano.