VMware, a leading enterprise software provider, on Wednesday announced its plan to invest $2 billion in India over the next five years as part of the company's overall global investment strategy.

This investment will enable the company to expand to new offices in Bengaluru and Pune as well as increased headcount and capital expenditure for R&D to support its growing sales operations in India, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger said at an event.

"India is a key cornerstone of our overall global investment strategy, providing outstanding engineering talent for our global R&D operations that are helping to drive innovation across our entire product portfolio," said Gelsinger.

"VMware remains committed to providing innovative technologies that help drive our customers" digital transformation," Gelsinger said.

Over the past 13 years, VMware's operations across R&D, sales and marketing as well as business support services have expanded in India, with more than 5,000 employees today supporting its business locally and globally.

VMware's primary India sites include its facilities in Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai.

"I will be honoured to meet with Prime Minister Modi later today (Wednesday). We are grateful for the current environment in India where VMware can continue to grow, invest, and create jobs and opportunities for India's IT workers of today and tomorrow," Gelsinger added.

In partnership with global non-profit, Women Who Code, VMware also committed to train 15,000 women over the next two years in diverse technology areas, providing a platform for more women with previous experience in IT to upskill themselves in digital technologies.

This new programme, called "VMware VMinclusion Taara: Women Return to Work" programme, is expected to launch on December 1.

Several organisations like Bharti Airtel and Cognizant plan to support the programme and are open to a consideration process for relevant IT openings within their organisations for women certified in VMware solutions as a result of Project Taara, VMware said.