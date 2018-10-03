Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys on Wednesday announced to collaborate with Karnataka state police to build a state-of-the-art Cybercrime Investigation Centre in Bengaluru.

Sudha Murty, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Data Security Council of India and Criminal Investigation Department of Karnataka Police in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and State Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Vidhana Soudha.

As part of the MoU, Infosys Foundation will assist in setting up the Centre for Cybercrime Investigation Training & Research (CCITR) and offer hardware & software tools.

With CCITR, government agency aims to train police, prosecution, judiciary and other departments in handling technology investigations and create standard operating procedures (SOPs) in cybercrime investigations.

The center will also be used to perform research in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation that will improve the prosecution of cybercrime cases investigated by the Karnataka Police.

"The CCITR is a project for the present and the future; aiming to build state of the art facilities to tackle cyber and forensic crimes in Karnataka. Infosys Foundation is proud to contribute to this project. Once operational, it will be a proud milestone for the CID and the DSCI to curb misuse and unethical use of technology to create distress and uneasiness for fellow beings," Sudha Murty said in a statement.

Infosys Foundation has also promised to upgrade the existing cybercrime labs and also maintain them for five years in Bengaluru.

"Cyberspace has turned out to be the world's largest ungoverned space demolishing all geographical boundaries. Crimes using cyberspace will be the biggest organised crime in the times to come. Law enforcement agencies need to proactively get equipped in terms of hardware, software and expertise to face this challenge. I express my sincere gratitude towards Infosys Foundation and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) for coming forward to help the Karnataka State Police in creating a specialized centre for improving the investigation and prosecution of Cybercrimes. This is an excellent example of public-private partnership," Praveen Sood IPS, Director General of Police, CID, Karnataka, said.

Highlights of Infosys Foundation MoU:

Infosys Foundation will setup cost and associated facility management and operational costs, including maintenance of equipment and their fittings

It offers capital investment for hardware, software and working capital requirements for conducting training programs, conferences and digital forensic analysis

Technological infrastructure by providing specialized tools and incurring relevant licensing costs

Upgradation of the existing cyber lab for a period of five years

"DSCI continues its commitment to building the capacity of law enforcement in handling cyber crimes through our Cyber Forensics initiative. The Cybercrime investigation manuals developed by DSCI are acting as reference material for the police, prosecution and judiciary in handling cyber crimes. DSCI is pleased to partner with Infosys Foundation in scaling up the capacity building efforts and setting up the Centre for Cybercrime Investigation Training and Research at CID Headquarters which would enhance the investigation capabilities of Karnataka State Police," Ms Rama Vedashree, CEO, Data Security Council of India said.

