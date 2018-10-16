A real story that Vetrimaaran heard when he was doing his debut movie Polladhavan had been with him for years before he decided to make a film. In 2010, Vetrimaaran planned the project titled Vada Chennai with Simbu, who could not take up the movie due to his other commitments.

Cloud Nine Movies came forward to produce the movie even as there were lots of changes happening in the cast. Finally, Dhanush took over the project, which is now ready as a three-part movie of which the first instalment will hit the screens on Thursday, October 17.

Story:

The first part of Vada Chennai tells the story of national-level carom player Anbu (Dhanush). It revolves around how he gets embroiled in a turf war with gangsters in North Chennai. The film is all about their gangsters' rise, their political connections and their downfall.

The incidents are real although it doesn't focus on one particular person. How Anbu's life changes after falling prey to the trap set by a mafia gang forms the crux of the story.

Reviews:

The movie has been already screened at the Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival for critics and cinephiles, who have already given a thumbs up to the movie. Read their comments until people on social media comment about the Tamil flick:

DCK @danielkasman Here at the Pingyao Int'l Film Festival, it'll be hard to top Vetri Maaran's fiercely energetic, delightfully convoluted hoodlum melodrama, NORTH CHENNAI, starring the great Dhanush. A top-notch world premiere from Tamilnadu. The first part of a planned trilogy—keep 'em coming!