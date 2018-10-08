Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has completed its two-week run in theatres. The Kollywood movie is getting ready to reach $1-million mark at the US box office.
Released in over 110 locations, the movie had a decent response for the Wednesday premieres, but following the good word of mouth, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam along with its Telugu version Nawab, made good collections in its first weekend as it raked in $730,972.
In the next seven days, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has collected $176,294 to take its total tally to $907,266. In the second weekend, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has collected $26,883 (Friday), $40,699 (Saturday) and $22,728 (Sunday), respectively.
Trade trackers are expecting the movie to breach the $1-million mark by the end of its second weekend. Here is the day-wise collection of the Tamil film:
|Date
|Day
|Gross
|Locations
|2018-09-26
|Wed
|$82,354
|92
|2018-09-27
|Thu
|$90,069
|95
|2018-09-28
|Fri
|$174,209
|96
|2018-09-29
|Sat
|$250,793
|96
|2018-09-30
|Sun
|$133,547
|68
|2018-10-01
|Mon
|$24,401
|87
|2018-10-02
|Tue
|$36,572
|87
|2018-10-03
|Wed
|$17,077
|84
|2018-10-04
|Thu
|$7,934
|66
|2018-10-05
|Fri
|$26,883
|72
|2018-10-06
|Sat
|$40,699
|77
|2018-10-07
|Sun
|$22,728
|75
Meanwhile, the movie, which has Arvind Swamy, Simbu, Arun Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, has grossed over Rs 55 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. The worldwide box office collection is estimated to be over Rs 80 crore.