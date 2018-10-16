There has been quite a buzz that Vetrimaaran would be teaming up with Rajinikanth after the release of his latest movie Vada Chennai, but the filmmaker has now said that the project has been shelved.

Speaking to a website, Vetrimaaran has said that Rajinikanth has taken up a few movies in succession and the director is committed to two projects with Dhanush. Hence, he is not hoping to direct the Tamil superstar.

"I don't think that project will happen. Rajini sir has a big line up of projects already and I am told that he has two to three films already in confirmed stages. I am also ready for my next film with Dhanush. We were actually supposed to start the shoot of the film on the 8th of this month, ten days before Vada Chennai's release, but then plans were slightly changed," Behindwoods quotes him as saying.

The director had expected that he would get a gap of one year after Vada Chennai, but at this stage he is busy. So, the plans of directing Rajinikanth have been dropped.

It was reported that Vetrimaaran had prepared a hard-hitting political subject for Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, Vada Chennai is all set to release on Thursday, 17 October. It is a gangster thriller starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh and Andrea Jeremiah.