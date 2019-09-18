Of many Bollywood relationships, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's affair remains the most talked about one with Vivek Oberoi being the third wheel between them. After breaking with Salman on a bitter note, Aishwarya found comfort in Vivek's arms but their relationship was short-lived. And it was Vivek who had to go through the most difficult time of his life. But somehow, his good friend Kareena Kapoor helped him to get over his break-up with Aishwarya.

There's no denying that calling a press conference in 2003 against Salman has been the most terrible decision ever in Vivek's life which eventually bombed his acting career in Bollywood. He had even blamed Aishwarya for instigating him to take a stand and then later washed her hands of it. The matter even affected his friendship with Salman's brother Sohail Khan who has not forgiven him for what he did in the past.

After all that transpired between him, Salman and Aishwarya, Vivek remained single for a while but it was Kareena who would used to pressurize him to get married.

"The pressure (of getting married) is on, not only from my family but from even Bebo (Kareena's pet name). Every time we go out for dinner, she would shake her head and tell me - 'find a nice girl and settle down' and I would hide behind Saif to dodge the bullet. We had some great laughs," Vivek had said in a 2009 e-mail interview to Santa Banta.

Almost 15 years have passed, but the scars of his past still itch the moment they cross path with each other. Well, as they say, sometimes prevention is better than cure.