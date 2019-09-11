Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi's public hug at PV Sindhu's celebration party had grabbed several eyeballs after Vivek's infamous dig at ex-lover Aishwarya's past relationship on Twitter during the time of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls. And it looks like Aishwarya Rai is not very pleased with Abhishek's sweet gesture towards Vivek at a public event.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Aishwarya is apparently upset with Abhishek and wanted to know "why he was so warm to Vivek when he could have just said a polite hello and moved on."

As Abhishek and Vivek crossed each other's path on the red carpet, the two were seen greeting with a smile on their faces and sharing warm hugs with each other. Their meeting was caught in a video by the paparazzi and it has now pulled everyone's attention on social media.

"Unlike Salman Khan who never forgave Vivek Oberoi for calling a press conference to condemn Salman's behaviour regarding Aishwarya, Abhishek chose to forget how obnoxious Oberoi can be. Instead Abhishek would rather focus on the positives in life," a source to the Bachchans said.

But it looks like Aishwarya has started losing her calm after her husband Abhishek's diplomatic hug to her former boyfriend whom she had bad experiences with.