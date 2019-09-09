There's no secret that Aishwarya Rai had once dated Vivek Oberoi after breaking up with Salman Khan. So Vivek sharing a distasteful meme about Aishwarya's past relationships during Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls, it had ruffled many feathers. However, Abhishek Bachchan, who had apparently lost his cool, did not to react to Vivek's improper act on Aishwarya's advise. And it looks like, Abhishek has decided brush the unfortunate incident under the carpet and forgiven Vivek for his actions.

A felicitation ceremony was held on Sunday to celebrate PV Sindhu's win at the BWF World Championship. The event was attented by the who's who of Bollywood and brought the Bachchans and the Oberois under the same roof.

As Abhishek and Vivek crossed each other's path at the red carpet, the two were seen greeting with a smile on their faces and sharing warm hugs with each other. Their meeting was caught in a video by the paparazzi and it has now pulled everyone's attention on social media.

Well, as they say, all's well that ends well. Take a look.