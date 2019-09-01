No Bollywood celeb can escape the eyes of fashion critic Diet Sabya. Known for calling out the worst dressed celebs to copied and fake outfits worn by Indian celebs; Diet Sabya keeps a vigil eye on everyone. The latest Diet Sabya pick is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai recently shot for the cover page of Peacock magazine, looking flawless in Falguni and Shane Peacock outfits. Sharing some dreamy pictures of Aishwarya for their cover, designer Shane Peacock wrote on Instagram, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan : A Timeless Star. The Peacock Magazine is proud to announce the launch its first-ever print issue of the magazine with the timeless star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was shot on the streets of the New York City. To avail your copy, log on to www.thepeacockmagazine.com. Issue available on stands, grab your copy now! @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in New York City for our first print issue September Issue."

The red-hot layered and feathered gown look of Mrs Bachchan with a long tail and a silver belt immediately started trending on social media. But Diet Sabya has now pointed out that Aishwarya's pose on the cover pic looks heavily borrowed from that of Kate Winslet's on the cover of Harper's Bazaar.

The Instagram page of Diet Sabya showed a collage of Aishwarya's cover with that of Kate's and wrote, "Déjà Chu? Caption this." While many followers resonated with the thoughts of Diet Sabya, many said that there was a vast difference between the two covers.

Earlier this year, Hina Khan had lashed out at Diet Sabya for calling her outfit a 'gandi copy' of the dress worn by Nora Fatehi and also shared that the outfit was originally created by House of CB in London. Hina not only blasted the site but also called them 'jobless'.

Well, though Aishwarya's pose does look inspired by that of Kate Winslet's, both the ladies certainly added their individual charisma to the covers. Wouldn't you agree?