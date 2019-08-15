There is no denying the fact that the Bachchans are one of the most renowned and respected families from the industry. While Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are considered a power couple, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan form a force to be reckoned with. Despite all the ups and downs, the lows and the highs; the Bachchan family has managed to stand rock solid behind each other and keep giving us relationship goals.

Amitabh Bachchan

Despite being 76 years of age, Big B, hasn't slowed down a bit. The Shehenshah of Bollywood, continues to drag us all to the big screen every year with his fabulous performances. His last few releases – Badla, Pink, Thugs of Hindostan have been widely appreciated. Mr Bachchan would soon be seen in adventure thriller sci-fi fantasy film – Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, he would also be seen in Gulabo Sitabo in a unique, out-of-the-box role along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Jaya Bachchan

A brilliant actress and an active Parliamentarian, Jaya Bachchan, continues to dazzle us with her screen presence in whatever projects she now chooses. A woman who is known for her unabashedly honest behaviour and uninhibited attitude, Jaya Bachchan is considered one of the gems of this industry.

Abhishek Bachchan

With films like Guru, Dhoom, Yuva and the latest one being Manmarziyan; Abhishek Bachchan has created a niche for himself in the industry. Junior Bachchan, as he is fondly known as, has time and again given us performances which will forever remain etched in our memories.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only one of the world's most gorgeous woman but is also a beautiful soul. The diva, who is known for her acting brilliance and charismatic personality has been a powerhouse performer of Bollywood.

Shweta Bachchan

An author, a columnist, a designer, a doting mother, a darling daughter, a loving wife; Shweta Bachchan has several feathers to her hat.

Navya Naveli

While every year we hear the speculations of Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli, making her debut into showbiz; Shweta has clarified that Bollywood is not Navya's calling.