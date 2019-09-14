A few months ago, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted taking a stroll on a Goa beach during Holi festival. In the picture, Aishwarya's significant stomach bulge prompted her fans to run their imagination wild about her second pregnancy. Though her spokesperson cleared the air and said that it was just a bad camera angle, the rumours has now again started doing the rounds of the internet. Amid the speculations, a series of Aishwarya's old baby shower pictures have resurfaced online which have been driving everyone crazy on the internet.

In the pictures, Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen dressed in coordinating green and gold colour. Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai and father Krishna Rai can be seen performing 'aarti'. In another photo, her in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan can also be seen showering their blessing on the mother-to-be. And there's no doubt that the Goddess of beauty looked stunning as always with her baby bump in a Gujarati sari, elbow length blouse, gold jewellery and a gajra on her hair.

The two were blessed with their baby girl Aaradhya on November 16, 2011 and a delighted grandfather Amitabh Bachchan had shared his happiness in a tweet which reads, "T 410 -NEWS NEWS NEWS !! I AM GOING TO BECOME A GRANDFATHER .. AISHWARYA EXPECTING .. SO HAPPY AND THRILLED !!!"

After joining Instagram in May last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had remained quite active on the social media platform for a while, sharing glimpses of her daughter Aaradhya's birthay celebrations for fans to expressing love for her family. The actress, however, was missing in action from Instagram for about a couple of two months. She has over seven million followers.

On the film front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.