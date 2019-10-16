The early results of the online voting for the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 elimination show that Vithika Sheru happens to be the most hated housemates among the 7 contestants and she may be evicted this week.

Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh, Ali Reza, Siva Jyothi, Vithika Sheru and Sreemukhi were nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The voting is going on in full swing on phone calls and Hotstar App and host Nagarjuna would announce the eviction over this weekend. International Business Times, India has conducted a survey to predict the housemate to be evicted.

Early trends on IBTimes India poll show that Rahul Sipligunj is the top choice for saving in the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house most of the viewers. Baba, Jyothi, Varun, Ali Reza and Sreemukhi are the second to sixth choices for being safe, respectively. Shocking thing is that Vithika, who recently won the medallion task, is lagging behind all of them and she is the last choice for being safe for most of the audience.

Several other websites are holding to predict the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week. Early trends on most of these surveys show similar results. Rahul Sipligunj is the top choice and Vithika is the last option to be saved in the house for the viewers of the show. What is even more shocking is the fate of Varun, who is trailing behind five contestants and just above his wife in these polls.

Varun Sandesh impressed viewers with his genuine, tender and humble nature, which helped him to survive in the house all these days. On the other hand, his wife Vithika is cunning and formed a group of PVVR to attack other contestants and send them out. Before four weeks, most of the audience thought that the couple would surely enter the list of top five finalists and Varun May win the title of the show.

But the things have changed a lot post the couple's fight with Rahul Siplgunj. This is when viewers started the two are fake and misused Rahul. The way Vithika pushed Baba off the rickshaw during medallion task and few other incidents seem to have badly affected her image. Varun's misbehaviour with Siva Jyothi during this week's nomination task seems to have exposed him further.

These aspects are visible in the online voting as well as the audience opinions shared on social media. However, there are two more days left for the voting process and things may change at any moment. So we need to wait till Sunday to see which contestants would actually be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3.