In Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, which was all about tiff and arguments with each other, it became clear about the back bitchers in the house. Well, when the task started, both Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru were shown videos where Ali Reza was seen talking about them to Shiva Jyothi.

After watching the video, Vithika called Ali to talk and with him, even Varun Sandesh came. Ali was seen telling Shiva Jyothi that Vithika is playing a 'chaalu gam', which a cunning game. This was in context to the 'stone collecting task', where Vithika was giving away her stones to Varun.

Then Varun got angry and asked Ali how could he call her game as a cunning one. Varun came to Vithika's rescue as he was aware of Ali's aggressive behaviour. He thought Ali would say something to Vithika, but instead, he picked up a fight with Ali.

The conversation was getting heated up and that's when Vithika sent her husband into the other room. Varun was losing his cool. Almost the same happened with Varun too. He was also shown almost the same kind of videos about Ali back bitching about them. But they spoke about each other and sorted it out.

Immediately after this, while talking to Sreemukhi, Ali said, "I don't know why, but the husband is reacting more than the wife. I was talking to Vithika and Varun barged in between."

Also, netizens, about this issue, say that there was no need for Varun to come with Ali while it was Vithika and Ali who were called for discussion. Many have said that Varun overreacted unnecessarily for no reason. Let us see if Nagarjuna Akkineni, the host has to say anything about this.

Also, Varun Sandesh, Rahul Sipligunj and Mahesh Vitta are nominated for eliminations this week.