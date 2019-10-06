The fans of Baba Bhaskar, who is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 are upset with host Akkineni Nagarjuna for calling him fruit and not appreciating his hard work during medallion task.

After a lot of hard work, Baba Bhaskar reached the fourth level in the Battle for the Medallion task in the Bigg Boss Telugu this week. On the other hand, Vithika Sheru, who competed with him in the final level, was supported by Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh and Punarnavi Bhupalam to reach the fourth level.

Baba Bhaskar and Vithika Sheru faced several challenges in the final level of the Battle for the Medallion task, but both of them played really well. In the end, Baba Bhaskar could not control his urine problem and he decided to piss on the Rickshaw. However, Vithika was disgusted with his move and took this opportunity to push him off the Rickshaw. She was announced as the winner of the task.

Vithika's move disappointed Baba Bhaskar fans and many other viewers, who expected Nagarjuna to say something about her and appreciate his hard work and honesty in the task. The host hosted a celebration party her on her victory. He appreciated her, asked Sreemukhi to present the medal to her.

Nagarjuna asked Baba Bhaskar to present the certificate of excellence to Vithika. He said, "I am asking you to do it because she pushed you and won the task." Minutes before this scene, the host spoke to him and lauded his dancing and balancing during the task. He asked him why he lost the balance in the final moment when Vithik pushed him off the Rickshaw.

Later, Nagarjuna screened the pushing the scene "You could not make out what happened suddenly. Till now, I thought Varun is fruit, but I felt you are bigger fruit than him," said the host, adding that he really played well, but it is not easy to compete with girls, who can go to any extent to be the opponent.

But Akkineni Nagarjuna jovially calling him fruit did not go down well with Baba Bhaskar's fans, who expressed their disappointment and anger against the host on social media. Here are some of their tweets.

S!VA @SVA66509988

#BabaBhaskar Week antha kastapadi task aditha minimum appreciation ladu. malle fruit ana title vakate icharu #Punarnavi Week Antha Boothulu Matladitha Full Ga dhani Bajana Chasaru Y #Biggboss Team and @iamnagarjuna So serious obout #BabaBhaskar???? #biggbosstelugu3

Dil Se... @DilsoftRaja

@iamnagarjuna Dear Mr. Nagarjuna.. the way you call Baba as "Baba Masker" is very demeaning and humiliating. You are reducing your own value by doing that. Actually your value is already lost. You shouldn't have opted for BB. #biggbosstelugu3

Navatha @dwnavatha

@iamnagarjuna garu I like your acting and movies but you are not doing good as host for @bigbossTelugu. Yesterday is the worst episode. Baba Bhaskar master did a great job. You should not mentioned him as Fruit. People are watching.Plase don't play favourism. Baba Army is ready!

Ramesh @ramesh75287870

Today got clarity @iamnagarjuna doesnt understand telugu.. when master is saying clearly that he didnot except vithika will push..but this nag is telling you became fruit. Master is saying many times that he was shocked by her move.. #Wearewithbaba# @StarMaa #bababhaskar#

Rafimufc @rafimufc

Task was played by baba Bhaskar alone and vithika gang played as a group totally unfair

Sairam pothkana @PothkanaSairam

@BigBoss3Telugu One of the episode today what nagarajuna have did today he came and playing jokes with punarnavi nagarajuna is unfix for the show bigg boss 3 and finally Baba Bhaskar has disappointed has wrong decision by bigg boss...

karthik @Karthik_reddy00