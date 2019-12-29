Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other political leaders and celebs across the country are saddened by the death of Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami.

Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away after suffering multiple organ failures. The 88-year-old seer was hospitalised on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulty. He was undergoing treatment at the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Mangalore. His health condition was critical and he was put on a ventilator for a week, but he did not show any signs of recovery.

His condition deteriorated further on Saturday. Mutt officials decided to shift the seer from the hospital to the mutt on Sunday as per his wish. Vishwesha Teertha Swami was shifted to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt from KMC Hospital, early morning of Sunday. The authorities of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi announced his death at 9.20 am on Sunday.

His mortal remains will be kept at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for 3 hours today. The last rites will be performed with state honours. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and many other political leaders are expected to attend his funeral. Karnataka government has announced 3-day mourning from December 29 to December 31, following his demise.

Vishwesha Theertha swami was the only seer to have ascended the 'Paryaya Peetha' five times in the system of transferring power between the eight mutts surrounding the Udupi Sri Krishna temple. He spearheaded Ram Mandir movement and is reputed, particularly in Karnataka.

Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji, who is popularly known as Rashtra Swamiji, was ordained into Sanyasa at age of 8 in 1938. He was a social reformer and provided almost free education and hostels to poor students. He dedicated his life to the upliftment of Dalit. He is one of the foremost torchbearers of Hinduism.

Despite having a strong stand on Hindutva, Pejawar Seer stood different from the lot. He was liberal, held compassionate and practical views. His death is a great loss to the Dharmic world. He will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs people for whom he was always a guiding light. His self-less life and steadfast devotion to Krishna is an inspiration for all.

Many political leaders and celebs, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, were shocked to hear the news about the death of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami. Some of them took to Twitter to express their grief and offer condolences to his devotees.

Narendra Modi: Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers.

Amit Shah: Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. His selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels. Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was an endless source of positivity. His teachings and thoughts will always continue to guide us. I was fortunate to have received his blessings. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Condolences to his followers. Om Shanti.

Shobha Karandlaje: Presiding Swamiji of the Pejavar Matha Sri Vishwesha Thirtharu has left us for heavenly abode. He was a guiding force for #RamMandir agitation& dedicated his entire life for Hindu Samaj.My prayers for his Sadgati, May Sri Krishna strengthen us to bear this great loss #OmShanti

CM Yediyurappa: ಉಡುಪಿಯ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಮಠದ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶ ತೀರ್ಥ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದಂಗಳವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆ ಇಡೀ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸನಾತನ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಗೆ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟ. ಪೂಜ್ಯರ ಬದುಕು, ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮ ಸಮಾಜಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಳು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಚಿರಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ. ಅವರ ಸಾವಿನ ದುಃಖದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ಶ್ರೀ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. #pejavarashree

Translation: The loss of Sri Vishwesha Theertha Sripadangala of the Pejavar Mutt in Udupi is a loss to the Indian culture. Blessed lives, their contributions to our society will never be forgotten. May Lord Krishna have mercy on the millions of devotees who are grieving his death.

H D Kumaraswamy: ಪರಮಪೂಜ್ಯ ಉಡುಪಿ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಮಠಾಧೀಶರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶತೀರ್ಥ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದಂಗಳವರ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿಯುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಸದಾ ಜೀವನೋತ್ಸಾಹದ ಚಿಲುಮೆಯಂತಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀ ಗಳು ಸಮಾಜಮುಖಿ ನಿಲುವಿನ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಸಂತರಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಸಮಾಜಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶಕರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ನಾಡು ಬಡವಾಗಿದೆ. ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ನಾಡಿನ ಭಕ್ತ ವೃಂದ ಅಪಾರ ಶೋಕಸಾಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿದೆ. ಶ್ರೀಮಂತ ಪರಂಪರೆಯ ಸಂತರೊಬ್ಬರ ಕೊಂಡಿ ಕಳಚಿದಂತಾಗಿದೆ. ಕೃಷ್ಣನಲ್ಲಿ ಲೀನವಾದ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಆತ್ಮ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಹೊಂದಲಿ. ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾಂಜಲಿ.

Translation: I am deeply saddened by the death of Sri Sri Sri Vishweshwarath Sripadangala, the papacy of the Most Venerable Udupi Peejavar. Sree, who was always a fountain of life, was a great saint of sangamukhi stance. The death of Srila, who was the guide of the society, has made the country poorer. The devotees of the country are immersed in the immense mourning of Srila. The links of a rich heritage saint. May the soul of Perajavar Srila, who is mild in Krishna, have peace. Impassioned shraddhanjali.

Dr Ashwathnarayan CN: ದಿವ್ಯಚೇತನರಾಗಿರುವ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶತೀರ್ಥ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಾನು ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಲವು ಕ್ಷಣಗಳ ನೆನಪು ಇಂದು ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಕಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೇಲೆ ಸದಾ ಇರಲೆಂದು ಭಗವಂತನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. #pejavarashree

Translation: I remember the last few moments I spent with Sri Vishweshtheertha Swamiji, the divine champion. I pray to the Lord that your blessings be upon us.

Jaggesh: ದೇಹಕ್ಕೆ ಅಂತ್ಯವುಂಟು ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕಲ್ಲಾ ಎಂದ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ ಬಳಿ ನೇರವಾಗಿ ಅರ್ಜುನನಂತೆ ಭಗವದ್ಗೀತೆ ಉವಾಚ ಅರಿಯಲು ಹೋದರು ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಟ ಸಂತ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶ್ವರ ತೀರ್ಥರು..ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬಳಿ ಅನೇಕಬಾರಿ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದ ನಾನೆ ಧನ್ಯ ಅನ್ನಿಸಿತು.. ಓಂಶಾಂತಿ..

Translation: Atmakkalla, the end of the body went directly to Krishna to hear the utterances of Bhagavad Gita, like Arjuna.

Kumar Bangarappa: ಉಡುಪಿಯ ಅಷ್ಟಮಠಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದಾದ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಮಠದ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರಾಗಿ, ನಾಡಿನ ಹಿರಿಯ ವಿದ್ವಾಂಸರಾಗಿ, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಸೇವಾ ಕಳಕಳಿಯ ಮನೋಭಾವವುಳ್ಳವರಾಗಿ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶ್ವ ತೀರ್ಥ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ (89) ವೈಕುಂಠಸ್ಥರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲೆಂದು ದೇವರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ...

Translation: Sri Vishweshwara Theertha Swamiji (89), who served as the head of the Pejavara Mutt, one of Udupi's octaves, was a senior scholar of the country and a social service worker. I pray to God that their souls will find lasting peace.

Pranitha Subhash: ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಆತ್ಮ ಶ್ರೀ ಕೃಷ್ಣನಲ್ಲಿ ಲೀನವಾಯಿತು. ಭಕ್ತವೃಂದದ ದುಃಖದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನು ಭಾಗಿ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ

Translation: The soul of the pajavara sri went to Sri Krishna. I am involved in the misery of the devotee. Om Shanti.