Vishal and Samantha's Irumbu Thirai continued its stronghold on Chennai box office for one more weekend, while new movie Semma has got a good start in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In its third weekend, Irumbu Thirai collected Rs 69.78 lakh from 150 shows. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 4.92 crore, which is a very good number for the Tamil film.

GV Prakash Kumar's Semma is in the second place by earning Rs 68.68 lakh from 186 shows. The movie opened to mixed reviews and it has to be seen how the movie fares in the days to come.

Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati has made a collection of Rs 20.66 lakh in its third weekend to take its total tally to Rs 1.72 crore. It is considered to be a good number for a movie which does not have an A-list hero in the flick.

New releases Oru Kuppai Kathai has collected Rs 18.84 lakh from 78 shows and Hollywood film Solo has earned Rs 15.46 lakh from 51 shows. However, the collection of Arvind Swami and Amala Paul-starrer Bhaskar Oru Rascal has slowed down in its second weekend as it made Rs 10.56 lakh from 57 shows to take its 11-day total tally to Rs 1.10 crore.

Another Hollywood movie Deadpool 2 has raked in Rs 8.30 lakh from 33 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.74 crore.

Ravi Teja's Nela Ticket (Rs 7.13 lakh from 30 shows), Kaala Koothu (Rs 6.34 lakh from 33 shows), Vijay Antony's Kaali (Rs 4.60 lakh from 30 shows to take its total tally to Rs 96.77 lakh), Abhiyum Anuvum (Rs 4.59 lakh from 33 shows) and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal (Rs 4.20 lakh from 30 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.23) are in the next positions at the Chennai box office.