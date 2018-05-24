Director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala's Telugu movie Nela Ticket starring mass maharaja Ravi Teja and debutante actress Malvika Sharma has received positive reviews and rating by the audience.

Nela Ticket is an action drama with a good dose of romance, comedy and other commercial elements to woo the mass audience. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala has written script and dialogues for the movie, which is produced by Ram Talluri under the banner SRT Entertainments. The film has been given a U/A certificate and its runtime is

Nela Ticket movie story: The film is about an orphan (Ravi Teja), who is a down to earth person and treats everyone as his family members. He is a medical student and he loves making new relationships. How he fights for the rights of the senior citizens forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Kalyan Krishna Kurasala has chosen an interesting concept for Nela Ticket. It is about how to treat elderly people. The director has made the film an entertaining watch by including the regular masala elements of Ravi Teja's movies. Its comedy and an emotional quotient will strike a chord with the audience.

Performances: As usual, Ravi Teja has delivered a brilliant performance in Nela Ticket and he impresses u in comedy, romance, action and sentimental scenes. Malvika Sharma did a good job and her chemistry with Ravi is good. Brahmanandam, Ali and Prudhvi Raj's comedy is one of the attractions. Jagapathi Babu, Sampath Raj, Ajay, Subbaraju and others have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Nela Ticket has good production values. Shakthi Kanth Karthick's music, Mukesh G's picturisation, Chota K Prasad's editing, punch dialogues and action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

Nela Ticket movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers verdict and ratings for the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's response.