Director Sundar Surya's Telugu movie Ammamma Gari Illu (Ammammagarillu/Ammamma Garillu) starring Naga Shaurya and actress Shamilee, has received positive reviews and rating from the audience.

Ammamma Gari Illu is family entertainer movie with a romance and comedy elements. Besides direction, Sundar Surya has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, while Rajesh produced it. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2.36 hours.

Ammamma Gari Illu story: The movie is about a youngster (Naga Shaurya) who shares a warm relationship with his grandmother (played by Sumitra). The movie shows the incidents that occur and the various circumstances he faces while visiting his grandmother's village.

Analysis: Ammamma Gari Illu deals with tried and tested story but the director has made it entertaining and engaging with some interesting twists and commercial ingredients, say the audience.

Performances: Naga Shaurya and actress Shamilee have done their jobs well and their performances and chemistry are the highlights of Ammamma Gari Illu. Shakalaka Shankar's comedy is an attraction. Sumitra, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Shivaji Raja, Hema and Suman have done justice to their roles and they are also among the assets of the film, say the viewers.

Technical: Ammamma Gari Illu has decent production values. Kalyan Koduri's songs and background score, Rasool Ellore's picturisation and punchlines are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

Gari Illu review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's response.