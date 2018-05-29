Mahanati, a biographical period film based on the life of former South Indian actress Savitri, starring Keerthi Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan has been praised by fans and critics.

Many celebrities are also impressed with the performance of Keerthi Suresh as Savitri and Dulquer Salmaan in the role of Gemini Ganeshan and took to their social media pages to appreciate the entire team of Mahanati.

South Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh also took to Twitter to appreciate the entire team of Mahanati. She praised Keerthi Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Devarakonda in her post, but did not mention Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan. He has featured in the role of Gemini Ganeshan, the husband of Savitri.

"Finally saw #Mahanati n it's a "MASTERPIECE".. Kudos 2 d entire team 4 making a film like this. Savitri garu will be remembered forever! #KeerthySuresh what a lovely performance! Take a bow..#Samantha#VijayDevarkonda," Rakul Preet tweeted.

This post drew flak from Dulquer's fans, and the actress was trolled on Twitter. Rakul Preet has not responded to any of these trolls yet.

You can read Rakul Preet's post and a few comments here: