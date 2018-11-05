Birthday wishes have been in pouring in for the captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli as he turns 30 on Monday, November 5.

World Cup-winning former skipper MS Dhoni led the tributes as he wished Kohli "a very, very happy birthday". The 37-year-old, in a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) video, revealed the birthday boy is a huge fan of PUBG, the popular multiplayer first-person shooting game.

"Hi Virat, I wish you a very, very happy birthday. I know you're a big PUBG fan. I found this photo of your's on your phone. Why don't you come and teach Manish Pandey how to play a first-person shooting game," Dhoni said.

Kohli and his teammates were seen playing the popular multiplayer game at the Mumbai airport after their win over the West Indies in the fourth ODI of the recently-concluded five-match series.

Shastri to Kohli: 'Happy 25th'

Coach Ravi Shastri along with Team India support staff also wished Kohli a "happy 25th" birthday while insisting that he believes the skipper is only 25.

"Hey Virat, on behalf of the entire support team, a very happy birthday. Happy 25th, that's what we believe you're. Have a blast, we will have one in your name," Shastri said.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah can also be seen wishing their captain with special messages.

Kohli, who is currently on a short break from national duty after being rested for the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, will be celebrating the special day with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in Haridwar, according to India Today.

Kohli and Anushka will be staying in the popular pilgrimage destination in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand until November 7 and visit the latter's spiritual guru Maharaj Anant Baba at the Anant Dham Atmabodh Ashram.

The skipper will be back with the senior national team during their tour to Australia, starting November 21. All eyes will be on Kohli as the Delhi batsman holds the key to India's success Down Under, especially in the much-anticipated four-Test series, which is scheduled from December 6.