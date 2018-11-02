After having clinched the ODI series against the West Indies, India end the year 2018 as the most successful team in ODIs.

Led by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma across the year in different tournaments, the Indian team dominated this format and won 14 matches out of the 20 played. The winning percentage reads 75 per cent, which is just a shade better than England, which has won 17 out of total 24 matches.

India's ODI dominance started in South Africa as Kohli and boys shrugged off the disappointment of the Test series. The Men in Blue dominated the hosts in a six-match series, clinching it 5-1. Captain Kohli was at his dominant best as he slammed 558 runs in the series, which is his most in a bilateral ODI series.

Mixed bag in England

The Indian side hopped across to England, and after clinching the three-match T20I series, they started the ODIs with a bang by winning the first match with ease. However, England made a strong comeback and won the next two matches at Lord's in London and Headingley in Leeds by 86 runs and 8 wickets respectively to take the series 2-1.

After the gruelling tour of England, the selectors gave Kohli a rest as Rohit Sharma led the side in the Asia Cup. It was a very taxing schedule, but the Indian team warded off threats from the rest of the teams, to remain unbeaten in the tournament and eventually, walked away with the tournament.

Kohli returned to lead the side in the five-match ODI series against West Indies at home. After dominating the visitors in the Test series, India entered the ODI series as overwhelming favourites. However, West Indies were up for a fight after losing the first match, tied the next and then went on to win the third match to set up the series perfectly.

India hit back with some vengeance as they blew away the visitors in Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram to take the series 3-1.

"Back on track [after two below par games]. But sometimes, a wake-up call is needed. Having said that, this West Indies team is a really good team who is going to improve with exposure," head coach Ravi Shastri said at the end of the series.