It was indeed a proud moment for India as they won their second game during the ongoing World Cup series held in Delhi today against Afghanistan.

Caption Rohit Sharam scored 131, While Virat Kohli's 50 helped India win by 8 wickets on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

It was a momentous match as finally Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and India's Virat Kohli ended their rivalry and patched up on the field amidst the India vs Afghanistan match.

Picture of the day!

The two players shook hands and hugged each other during their ICC World Cup 2023 match in Delhi. The picture of Virat and Naveen hugging each other has gone viral on social media. Fans just can't keep calm as all is well between the two players.

Not only did Virat and Naveen embrace each other but Virat even gestured the crowd at the stadium to not mock Naveen.

Virat Kohli asking the Delhi crowd to stop mocking Naveen Ul Haq.pic.twitter.com/Dq482rPsFU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023

The crowd started chanting 'Kolhi.. Kohli' when he came out to bat and Naveen was fielding on the boundary line. Kohli gestured to the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to stop mocking and teasing Naveen when he was fielding.

Virat Kohli asking the Delhi crowd to stop mocking Naveen Ul Haq.pic.twitter.com/Dq482rPsFU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023

A fan took the video and shared the clip on social media.

Virat Kohli & Naveen-ul-haq hugged each other?❤️



Gambhir surely wont be happy? pic.twitter.com/L4dXbGU1BH — Gss?? (@Gss_Views) October 11, 2023

What is the Naveen-Ul-Haq and Virat Kohli rivalry all about?

For the unversed, the rivalry between Kohli and Naveen started in IPL 2023 during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

It so happened that both of them got into a heated argument during the IPL match.

Both of them took to their Instagram stories and took a sly dig at each other.

Bromance brewing on the field

As Naveen and Virat were set to battle it out today, fans were expecting a little drama or a showdown between the two. But then things took a u-turn and the two who were at loggerheads buried the hatched and hugged each other.

After defeating Afghanistan, India takes the second position on the points table.

And now after two thrilling matches. Indians are waiting with bated breath for the India vs Pakistan World Cup that will be held on October 14, 2023.