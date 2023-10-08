It's a lazy Sunday for cricket fanatics as the World Cup has begun. India has kicked off the ODI World Cup 2023 on their homebound Chennai against five-time champions Australia.

As the India vs Aus is underway. All eyes are set on Indian players as they are rooting and cheering for India to win the game today.

The match started with a bang, Kohli has created history as he created a record not only as a batter for also as a fielder of catches in ODI World Cups.

Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first

India is being led by Rohit Sharma. He will be supported by a strong batting lineup that includes Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer. The Indian bowling attack is also formidable, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravichandran Ashwin leading the way.

Meanwhile, Shubhman Gill has been ruled out of IND vs AUS due to illness. The prolific opener has not travelled with the team to the stadium.

Australia are being led by Pat Cummins, who is supported by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa. The Australian batting lineup is also strong, with David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith.

Several brands have rooted for India's win and have lauded Virat for his commendable catch

From Zomato, Bumble to Durex have upped their moment marketing skills and are constantly rooting for India's win. Apart from that social media users are also waiting for India's batting.

Where can you watch the ongoing India vs Aus match

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup match is being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the India vs Australia ODI World Cup match start?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup match started at 2 PM (IST). The toss took place at 1.30 PM and is being broadcast on Star Sports Network.

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup match will live stream for free on Disney+Hotstar on mobile.

India vs Pak on October 14

Well, the coming Saturday will be all the more exciting as it's India vs Pak. This will be the first time the two cricketing giants face off in India since their clash during the 2016 T20 World Cup in Kolkata.

To meet this soaring demand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a significant announcement: they will be releasing 14,000 additional tickets for the match scheduled for October 14, 2023, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.