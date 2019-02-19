Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier's most anticipated movie 'Oru Adaar Love' hit the theatres on February 14. Even though the film received mixed to negative reviews from all corners, the film succeeded in spinning a decent sum at the box-office, and all the credit goes to director Omar Lulu's marketing strategies.

However, the release of 'Oru Adaar Love' has once again made Priya Prakash Varrier a hot target among social media users. After watching the movie, many people claimed that Noorin Sherif, another female lead in the movie, deserved more screen presence than Priya in the movie, and they argued that the weakest factor in the movie is none other than the most celebrated wink girl.

As audiences started praising Noorin Sherif for her performance in the movie, the young starlet recently revealed the after effects of Priya Prakash Varrier's iconic wink on her life. While talking with Manorama Online, Noorin said that Priya Prakash Varrier's wink sidelined her on the sets, and it compelled the makers to sideline her as the second heroine.

"I was actually very happy when Omar Lulu selected me as the heroine in the movie. But as Priya Prakash Varrier's wink went viral, makers changed the entire storyline of the movie, and my character was a bit sidelined. I actually felt very disappointed when my character lost its importance as this was my first offer to act in the lead role," said Noorin during the interview.

During the talk, Noorin also claimed that a section of social media users is intentionally degrading the movie for unknown intentions. She also alleged that many people are posting reviews about the movie without even watching it.

In another interview given to Movieman, Noorin revealed that she may act with Oru Adaar Love's male lead Roshan in the future. However, when asked about her future collaborations with Priya Prakash Varrier, Noorin said, "No Comments".

In the meantime, makers of 'Oru Adaar Love' have now changed the tragic climax of the movie, and the new one will be screened in theatres beginning from Wednesday.