Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier was spotted reloading and shooting a kiss at stylish star Allu Arjun at the audio launch event of Lover's Day. The videos and photos are now taking the internet by storm.

Oru Adaar Love is a Malayalam romantic comedy film, which has been dubbed in Kannada as Kirik Love Story and in Telugu as Lover's Day. The makers have kick-started promotion of all the three versions. As a part of its publicity, they held an audio launch function for its Telugu version at JRC Convention Centre, Film Nagar, Hyderabad on January 23 and invited Allu Arjun as the chief guest.

Allu Arjun is the most popular Telugu actor in Kerala and is fondly known as Mallu Arjun. He is always a step ahead in encouraging/supporting talented people and small movies. The stylish star, who is yet to begin shooting his next movie, accepted the request of the makers of Oru Adaar Love and attend it.

Oru Adaar Love narrates the romance story of two high school students in Kerala and Priya Prakash Varrier and Noorin Sherif are seen in the lead roles. The film gained nationwide attention after a clip featuring Priya reloading a kiss and shooting at Noorin went viral on social media.

Priya Prakash Varrier, who attended the event of Lover's Day with her co-star Noorin Sherif, was seen enacting the scene at the function. Eluru Seenu, the PRO of Geetha Arts, tweeted the video of Priya Prakash Varrier reloading and shooting a kiss at Allu Arjun at the audio launch function. He also wrote, "Southern Star @alluarjun @PriyaPVarier 's fun moment in #LoversDay Audio #LoversdayOnFeb14"

Soon after the audio launch of Lover's Day got over, the photos and videos featuring this fun moment hit the internet and started creating buzz on social media. After seeing them, a fan named Tarun Reddy Virat‏ (@ViratiansL) tweeted, "Oh my God, Awesomeness Overloaded #PriyaPrakashVarrier #LoversDay #LoversdayOnFeb14 LOVE YOU LOADS "