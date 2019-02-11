Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known as 'winking girl', is currently awaiting the release of Oru Adaar Love, which will grace more than 2,000 theatres across the country on February 14. Prior to the release of the movie, Priya gave an exclusive interview to The Indian Express and revealed the reason behind rejecting the offer to act in an Allu Arjun movie.

It should be noted that Priya Prakash had received an offer to act with the stylish star of Tollywood when her wink went viral on the internet. Even though Priya is an ardent fan of Allu Arjun, she was compelled to deny the offer as the shooting of Oru Adaar Love was progressing steadily.

"In Telugu movies, there were a few offers. Even now, discussions are going on. I missed an opportunity with Allu Arjun sir. When the viral song was released, there was an offer to work with him. But then I couldn't do it because I was working for Oru Adaar Love," Priya Prakash Varrier told the Indian Express.

Even though Priya Prakash Varrier turned down the offer to act in an Allu Arjun movie, she recently appeared alongside the stylish star on stage during the Telugu audio launch of Oru Adaar Love. During the event, both of them spent some candid time together, and Allu Arjun even imitated Priya Prakash Varrier's finger shooting kiss scene.

Talking about the controversies surrounding her upcoming movie 'Sridevi Bungalow', Priya Prakash Varrier said that she is a person who always loves to stay away from negativity. The actress also added that she has not received any legal notices from anyone, and made it clear that it is the job of the producer and director to handle such issues.

While talking about the cyber attack she has been facing over a couple of months, Priya Prakash Varrier revealed that these trolls from social media users are not at all bothering her.