Mollywood starlet Priya Prakash Varrier has been making the headlines in national media for both good and bad reasons since her iconic wink went viral on the internet last year. Initially, she captured a million hearts using her cutest mannerism, but later, many fans have started trolling her citing various reasons.

Things were no different when the first look teaser of the Bollywood movie 'Sridevi Bungalow' was released recently. The teaser racked up 40,000 likes as of now, with the number of likes at 10,000.

But it seems that these controversies and trolls are not setting aback Priya Prakash Varrier. Undaunted, Priya Prakash Varrier shared a new picture from her latest photoshoot in red on Instagram, and it shows her typical sensuous avatar. It has received already 537,259 likes on Instagram in just 18 hours.

Her Bollywood film, Sridevi Bungalow is facing legal issues as director Boney Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the makers for alleged misappropriation of his late wife Sridevi, who was once a lady Superstar in the Indian film industry. However, in a recent interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Priya Varrier made it clear that the story is based on fiction portraying an actress who emerges as a Superstar in the industry. The actress did not reveal that the theme of the story though.

"The story is based on a female superstar. And I was happy to get to play this role. The entire story focuses on the superstar. Obviously for me to get such a meaty role as my debut film ...why would I say "No" to it," Priya Prakash Varrier told the Deccan Chronicle.

Priya Prakash Varrier's Mollywood movie 'Oru Adaar Love' is also gearing up for a theatrical release, and the makers are expected to reveal the release date soon.