The winking girl Priya Prakash Varrier is finally making her much-awaited bollBolly debut with a film called Sridevi Bungalow which is loosely based on the life of the legendary superstar. And the first teaser of Sridevi Bungalow has already been released online.

The 1-minute-49-seconds video shows Priya Varrier in a glamorous avatar and can be seen leading a life of a Bollywood superstar named Sridevi. The film will basically revolve around Priya's character and how she has been living her luxurious life. At the end of the teaser, we come across a bathtub showing a reference to Sridevi's mysterious death.

Priya was present at the launch event of her Bollywood debut film Sridevi Bungalow in Mumbai. She recently bumped into Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal and even clicked a few pictures with them.

Sridevi Bungalow has been written and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Prasanth Mampully. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

Watch the trailer here: