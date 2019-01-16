Priya Prakash Varrier, the young starlet from Kerala, became an overnight sensation on the internet after her iconic wink in a song from the upcoming film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. Even though the actress racked up a huge fan following in the initial days, she became the hottest target of social media trolls later, and many people started calling her an overrated actress.

Priya Prakash Varrier getting targeted intentionally?

A section of social media users, especially from Kerala, is known for breaking all kinds of etiquettes a person should follow on platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Fondly called 'Pongala', these people target celebrities in the most awkward manner, and they used to hurl abuses without considering the quality of the product offered.

A few weeks back, a song beginning with the lyric 'Freak Penne' was released by the makers of 'Oru Adaar Love'. Even though the video garnered more than 2 million views on YouTube, negative criticisms started pouring on both the like and comment sections. The video has been liked by more than 2,17,000 people, while the dislikes have already mounted to a whopping 8,83,000.

In the comment section, we can see social media users sarcastically calling Priya Prakash Varrier 'Kuttose', and some of the comments even go a step ahead, and explores the sleaze element to the fullest.

The fate faced by the recently released trailer of the Bollywood movie 'Sridevi Bungalow' was also no different. Within two days of its release, the trailer has received more than 34,000 dislikes, while the likes are just over 8,600. Adding salt to the wound, Boney Kapoor, husband of Sridevi has apparently filed a legal notice against the makers of 'Sridevi Bungalow' for misappropriating the facts regarding the death of the legendary actress.

Why Priya Prakash Varrier?

A section of social media users, especially the members of explicit groups like Fan Fight Club, are the victims of a peculiar mindset, and they have made it a habit of trolling and humiliating people for unknown reasons. It should be noted that Priya Prakash Varrier is a debutante, and her first movie is yet to hit the theatres. Without seeing her performance on the big screen, these social media users are abusing the starlet for sinister intentions.

Priya's mettle is yet to be proven, and criticisms can be showered after we see her performance on the big screen. But what happens now is totally unacceptable, and such practices against a particular celebrity will actually tarnish the image of Keralites in front of the remaining country.

Interestingly, the same people from the state had started fans association for Pranav Mohanlal, even before the release of his debut movie 'Aadhi'. But in the case of Priya Prakash Varrier, they took a U-turn, and they started attacking the actress mercilessly even before seeing her acting on the big screen.