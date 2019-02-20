Priya Prakash Varrier, the winking girl of India is currently enjoying the box-office success of her latest movie 'Oru Adaar Love'. Even though the film which was released on February 14 received mixed to negative reviews from all corners, it succeeded in garnering a decent collection, and by the end of its first weekend, it has apparently collected more than Rs 7.5 lakhs from Cochin multiplexes alone.

Gd ngt pic.twitter.com/q3DMBmDNDd — Priya Prakash Varrier (@PriyaPVarier) February 18, 2019

On February 19, 2019, Priya Prakash Varrier shared a glamorous image along with a Good Night message on her Twitter handle. In the photo, Priya was seen wearing a pink gown which fell just a little top of her knees, along with a smooth half blazer. It should be also noted that Priya Prakash Varrier was seen having a very minimal makeup in this photo, and her tattoo just below her neck seems clearly visible.

The image shared by Priya Prakash Varrier soon went viral on online space, and her fans are praising the actress for her scintillating look. After seeing the image, some of her Twitter followers revealed that they could not sleep properly as Priya Prakash's pose in this photo is too hot to handle.

Gd ngt ?? pic.twitter.com/Y2ogfpgZc3 — Priya Prakash Varrier (@PriyaPVarier) February 19, 2019

As the tragic climax of 'Oru Adaar Love' received many negative criticisms from all corners, the makers of the movie have apparently shot a new climax, and it will be screened on theaters from today. Close sources to the movie revealed that this new climax will be a soothing one, and it will surely elevate the box-office chances of the movie.

Priya Prakash Varrier will be next seen in the Bollywood movie 'Sridevi Bungalow' directed by Prasanth Mampully. The trailer of the movie was released a few weeks back, and it became viral on YouTube. However, the video racked up more dislikes than likes, and people criticized Priya Prakash for being so artificial while portraying the character.

In the meantime, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's husband also sent a legal notice to the makers of the movie stating that the film is intentionally trying to portray the character of his wife in a bad light.